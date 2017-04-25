Spelman College one of four colleges to receive scholarship from Beyonce

In celebration of Beyonce's legendary "Lemonade" album, the singer and actress announced the establishment of the Formation Scholars awards for the 2017-2018 academic year.

Spelman College is one of the four colleges to receive the scholarship. The other schools include Berklee College of Music, Howard University, and Parsons School of Design.

Four scholarships will be awarded to a female incoming, current or graduate student pursuing studies in creative arts, music, literature or African- American studies.

If you would like more information in regards to the scholarship, contact the four schools directly.

