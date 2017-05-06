Feds shutter all Georgia BestBank branches after bank fails

Guaranty Bank, known as BestBank in Georgia, will close 107 branches in retail stores after the company closed by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency on Friday.

A statement on the bank's website says no advance notice is given to the public when a bank is closed. Deposit accounts have been transferred to First-Citizens Bank. The website says the company's branches inside retail outlets will not reopen.

The branches of the bank in Georgia fall into that category and are mainly located in Kroger and Walmart Stores in metro Atlanta. Those with accounts still have access to them through the online banking portals.

The FDIC warns account holders to watch out for phishing schemes, account holders won't be notified to claim, unlock or unsuspend their accounts or to provide any information to any agency or the bank.

Over the weekend, all depositors of Guaranty Bank can access their money by writing checks or using ATM or debit cards. Checks will continue to be processed. Loan customers should continue to make their payments as usual, the FDIC said.

Depositors with accounts at the branches not reopening can continue to use electronic means for conducting their banking business, including online and mobile banking. ATM machines on-site at the branches in retail outlets will not work.

Below is the list of branches in Georgia that won't reopen.

Name Office Type Address City State Acworth-HWY 92 Kroger 6199 Hwy 92, Suite 176 Acworth GA Caroline Kroger 1225 Caroline St. Atlanta GA Monroe Kroger 1700 Monroe Dr. Atlanta GA Buford Kroger 3855 Buford Hwy. Atlanta GA Roswell (Northridge) Kroger 8331 Roswell Rd. Atlanta GA College Park Kroger 6055 Old National Hwy. College Park GA Conyers Kroger 1745 Highway 138 SE Conyers GA Covington-HWY 278 Kroger 3139 US Hwy. 278 NE Covington GA Salem Kroger 3700 Salem Rd. Covington GA Covington-HWY 20 Kroger 5341 Hwy. 20 South Covington GA Cumming-Bethelview Road Kroger 2325 Bethelview Rd. Cumming GA Decatur Kroger 2875 N. Decatur Rd. Decatur GA Decatur - Memorial Dr Kroger 3479 Memorial Dr. Decatur GA Flat Shoals Kroger 4919 Flat Shoals Pkwy, Suite 100 Decatur GA Douglasville Kroger 8501 Hospital Dr. Douglasville GA Duluth Kroger 3093 Steve Reynolds Blvd. Duluth GA Dunwoody Kroger 4498 Chamblee Dunwoody Rd. Dunwoody GA Ellenwood Kroger 101 Fairview Rd. Ellenwood GA Ellenwood Walmart Walmart 2940 Anvil Block Rd. Ellenwood GA Lake City Kroger 5664 Jonesboro Rd Lake City GA Lawrenceville Kroger 2100 Riverside Pkwy. NW Lawrenceville GA Lilburn-Five Forks Kroger 3050 Five Forks Trickum Rd. SW Lilburn GA Lilburn-HWY 29 Kroger 4155 Lawrenceville Hwy. NW Lilburn GA Lithonia Wal-Mart Walmart 5401 Farrington Rd. Lithonia GA Lithonia - Kroger Kroger 6678 Covington Hwy. Lithonia GA Loganville Kroger 910 Athens Hwy. Loganville GA Mableton-Floyd Kroger 4875 Floyd Rd. Mableton GA McDonough Kroger 301 Jonesboro Rd. Mcdonough GA South Stockbridge Walmart 1400 Hudson Bridge Rd. Stockbridge GA Stockbridge Kroger 3618 Hwy 138 SE Stockbridge GA Stone Mountain Kroger 1227 Rockbridge Rd Stone Mountain GA Tucker-Lavista Kroger 3959 Lavista Rd., Suite A Tucker GA Lawrenceville Hwy. Kroger 4357 Lawrenceville Hwy. Tucker GA Union City Kroger 4550 Jonesboro Rd. Union City GA

If you have questions about the transaction, you should call the FDIC toll-free at 800-930-6827. The phone number will be operational this evening until 9 p.m., Central Time (CT); on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., CT; on Sunday from noon to 6 p.m., CT; on Monday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., CT; and thereafter from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., CT.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.