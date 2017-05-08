Clark Atlanta: We're a private school, no guns allowed

A student at Woodstock HS was stabbed by another student Friday afternoon, sparking a Code Red.More >
A student at Woodstock HS was stabbed by another student Friday afternoon, sparking a Code Red.More >
Charles Drew Charter School will hold its first graduation since its creation in 2000 as the city of Atlanta's first public charter school.More >
Charles Drew Charter School will hold its first graduation since its creation in 2000 as the city of Atlanta's first public charter school.More >
CBS46 obtained a scathing letter that student leaders from Clark Atlanta University sent to the trustee board chairman demanding that the vice president for student affairs, Tanaya Walters, be fired.More >
CBS46 obtained a scathing letter that student leaders from Clark Atlanta University sent to the trustee board chairman demanding that the vice president for student affairs, Tanaya Walters, be fired.More >
Clark Atlanta University made it clear Monday that no guns are allowed on its campus, despite the passage of House Bill 280, which will allow guns on public campuses in Georgia, although with restrictions.More >
Clark Atlanta University made it clear Monday that no guns are allowed on its campus, despite the passage of House Bill 280, which will allow guns on public campuses in Georgia, although with restrictions.More >
Sheriff's deputies will be on the campus of North Paulding High School Friday morning following the discovery of a threat that a shooting would take place on May 5.More >
Sheriff's deputies will be on the campus of North Paulding High School Friday morning following the discovery of a threat that a shooting would take place on May 5.More >
Sometimes, the umpire's ruling is not final. A Georgia high school won an appeal Monday of an umpire's ruling that cost it a baseball playoff series.More >
Sometimes, the umpire's ruling is not final. A Georgia high school won an appeal Monday of an umpire's ruling that cost it a baseball playoff series.More >
A 15-year-old teen was shot and killed in East Point Sunday afternoon.More >
A 15-year-old teen was shot and killed in East Point Sunday afternoon.More >
Alpharetta Police are investigating an assault that took place May 16 in the Wills Park area.More >
Alpharetta Police are investigating an assault that took place May 16 in the Wills Park area.More >
The heated race between Democrat Jon Ossoff and Republican Karen Handel has led someone to steal campaign signs from one Roswell resident's yard.More >
The heated race between Democrat Jon Ossoff and Republican Karen Handel has led someone to steal campaign signs from one Roswell resident's yard.More >
An Atlanta sixth-grader was crowned the new MasterChef Junior, winning a $100,000 grand prize, a trophy and a national title shared with only four other winners in the contest's history.More >
An Atlanta sixth-grader was crowned the new MasterChef Junior, winning a $100,000 grand prize, a trophy and a national title shared with only four other winners in the contest's history.More >
Entertainment website TMZ reports that the Florida teenager infamous for her comments on a talk show segment is now getting a national tour.More >
Entertainment website TMZ reports that the Florida teenager infamous for her comments on a talk show segment is now getting a national tour.More >
The heated race between Democrat Jon Ossoff and Republican Karen Handel has led someone to steal campaign signs from one Roswell resident's yard.More >
The heated race between Democrat Jon Ossoff and Republican Karen Handel has led someone to steal campaign signs from one Roswell resident's yard.More >
The Georgia Department of Transportation says the Interstate 285 CD lanes will be closed for eight hours to install a long-term traffic shift and lane reduction for construction of a new lanes bridge on the Northwest Corridor Express Lanes.More >
The Georgia Department of Transportation says the Interstate 285 CD lanes will be closed for eight hours to install a long-term traffic shift and lane reduction for construction of a new lanes bridge on the Northwest Corridor Express Lanes.More >
The Bartow County Coroner has identified the 15-year-old victim as Joelle Dalgleish.More >
The Bartow County Coroner has identified the 15-year-old victim as Joelle Dalgleish.More >
An Atlanta sixth-grader was crowned the new MasterChef Junior, winning a $100,000 grand prize, a trophy and a national title shared with only four other winners in the contest's history.More >
An Atlanta sixth-grader was crowned the new MasterChef Junior, winning a $100,000 grand prize, a trophy and a national title shared with only four other winners in the contest's history.More >
Immigration related arrests in the Atlanta field officer are up this year versus the same time in 2016.More >
Immigration related arrests in the Atlanta field officer are up this year versus the same time in 2016.More >
Gov. Nathan Deal, joined by key members of the Georgia General Assembly, signed ten education bills at the State Capitol on Thursday.More >
Gov. Nathan Deal, joined by key members of the Georgia General Assembly, signed ten education bills at the State Capitol on Thursday.More >
The Justice Department has appointed former FBI Director Robert Mueller as a special counsel to oversee a federal investigation into potential coordination between Russia and the Trump campaign to influence the 2016 presidential election.More >
The Justice Department has appointed former FBI Director Robert Mueller as a special counsel to oversee a federal investigation into potential coordination between Russia and the Trump campaign to influence the 2016 presidential election.More >
Early voting for the District 6 runoff race to fill Georgia's empty House seat will open on Tuesday, May 30.More >
Early voting for the District 6 runoff race to fill Georgia's empty House seat will open on Tuesday, May 30.More >
Governor Nathan Deal will appoint a committee to investigate the indecency charges against DeKalb County Sheriff Jeffrey Mann after his arrest.More >
Governor Nathan Deal will appoint a committee to investigate the indecency charges against DeKalb County Sheriff Jeffrey Mann after his arrest.More >
Georgians will be able to use their accrued sick time at work to care for sick family members if Governor Nathan Deal signs a bill that passed the Georgia legislature during its latest session.More >
Georgians will be able to use their accrued sick time at work to care for sick family members if Governor Nathan Deal signs a bill that passed the Georgia legislature during its latest session.More >
As Governor Nathan Deal mulls whether he'll sign the Campus Carry Bill, allowing licensed gun owners to carry weapons on Georgia's College campuses, students who would be affected by it are of mixed opinions.More >
As Governor Nathan Deal mulls whether he'll sign the Campus Carry Bill, allowing licensed gun owners to carry weapons on Georgia's College campuses, students who would be affected by it are of mixed opinions.More >
Georgia's Secretary of State called in the big guns to investigate what he called a cyber attack by the US government on Georgia's election system.More >
Georgia's Secretary of State called in the big guns to investigate what he called a cyber attack by the US government on Georgia's election system.More >
A federal judge has ordered Georgia officials to reopen voter registration in District 6, pushing the original deadline of March 20--before the special election--back to May 21.More >
A federal judge has ordered Georgia officials to reopen voter registration in District 6, pushing the original deadline of March 20--before the special election--back to May 21.More >
Secretary of State Brian Kemp has encouraged all Georgians to participate in their local electoral races to ensure that everyone's voices are heard when making state policy decisions. Although the congressional election in District 6 has received nationwide coverage, other elections and key dates have gone under the radar. Here is a link to the Secretary of State's website for an exhaustive list of elections and key upcoming dates. Click here to learn how to register to vote. ...More >
Secretary of State Brian Kemp has encouraged all Georgians to participate in their local electoral races to ensure that everyone's voices are heard when making state policy decisions. Although the congressional election in District 6 has received nationwide coverage, other elections and key dates have gone under the radar. Here is a link to the Secretary of State's website for an exhaustive list of elections and key upcoming dates. Click here to learn how to register to vote. ...More >