Clark Atlanta: We're a private school, no guns allowed

Clark Atlanta University made it clear Monday that no guns are allowed on its campus, despite the passage of House Bill 280, which will allow guns on public campuses in Georgia, although with restrictions.

In a news release, Clark Atlanta reminded students that the campus carry bill "in no way alters Clark Atlanta's position on prohibiting weapons on its campus or at campus-controlled activities," adding that the school "is a private institution that does not permit the possession or use of weapons on its campus, university properties or university events."

Gov. Nathan Deal signed the camps carry bill into law after previously vetoing an earlier version of the bill. Deal says he was concerned that an earlier version didn't do enough to prevent firearms in sensitive places.

After adjustments were made to a newer bill, such as prohibiting weapons at sporting events, preschool or childcare space, dorms, fraternity and sorority houses, Gov. Deal gave it his signature on May 4.

