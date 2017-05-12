Man wanted for severely beating blind woman

Police are searching for a Paulding County man accused of severely beating a blind woman.

Charles Brandon Ayers, 37, was last seen on April 29 after he dropped Tammy Usher off at the Loves truck stop in Emerson. He's accused of beating Usher over the course of three days after both left her Paulding County home on April 26.

Police say Ayers and Usher had been lifelong acquaintances. Usher sustained facial fractures, lacerations, contusions and severe bruising.

Ayers has been charged with aggravated battery and theft by conversion. He is also wanted in Douglas County on aggravated assault charges for allegedly beating another woman.

He could be traveling in a silver 1999 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup with the Georgia license tag of RFZ5853.

If you have any information, you're asked to contact the Paulding County Sheriff's Office at 770-443-3049 or by calling Crime Stoppers.

