DeKalb Sheriff seeks to fight investigation order from Governor

An elementary school was locked down Wednesday due to what authorities described as a suspicious person.More >
The taxi driver told police he picked up the suspect at a Shell Gas Station at the intersection of Jimmy Carter Boulevard and Peachtree Industrial Boulevard.More >
Officers locate suspect in Tuesday night Cartersville shooting.More >
The two victims have been identified as 23-year-old Jonathan Young and 29-year-old Jesus Monroe.More >
The DeKalb County sheriff's office said they'll hold a press conference at 2 p.m. regarding the charges against the county's top cop, Jeffrey Mann.More >
According to the American Transportation Research Institute truck drivers in Fulton county are delayed on I-75 more than 613,000 hours. I-85 has more than 418,000 hours. I-285 is the lowest with more than 190,000 hours delayed.More >
Three supervisors with the Department of Family and Children Services have been fired after a 10-year-old was drowned by his stepfather in DeKalb County.More >
The DeKalb County sheriff's office said they'll hold a press conference at 2 p.m. regarding the charges against the county's top cop, Jeffrey Mann.More >
Governor Nathan Deal will appoint a committee to investigate the indecency charges against DeKalb County Sheriff Jeffrey Mann after his arrest.More >
Police in DeKalb County are investigating after a body was found inside a car along I-85 near Shallowford Road.More >
An elderly couple both diagnosed with dementia that were last seen at a restaurant in Rockdale County have been located safe.More >
A transgender man whose winning fight to get a male name made Georgia law is dead at age 25.More >
A death investigation is underway after a student died after school at Creekside High School.More >
Police searching for a missing Braselton teen who disappeared from her home while playing soccer in the backyard have located her safely.More >
Smyrna Police are searching for the gunman responsible for shooting and killing a man at a Cobb County gas station.More >
