DeKalb Sheriff seeks to fight investigation order from Governor

The DeKalb County Sheriff's office held a press conference at 2 p.m. Friday regarding the charges against the county's top cop, Jeffrey Mann.

Sheriff Jeffrey Mann was arrested on indecency charges after an Atlanta Police officer said he came across man exposing and touching himself inappropriately in Piedmont Park. The officer's report said Mann led him on a quarter-mile chase before surrendering.

In the press conference, Mann stood by as the Sheriff's Office spoke on his behalf regarding the statute that served as the basis for Governor Deal's investigative committee.

There is a statute that gives the governor authority to form a committee and investigate a sheriff. The Sheriff's Office said that Mann was arrested for breaking a city ordinance, but not criminal charges.

Their office has since sent a letter to Deal's office regarding the previous misinformation and has not yet received a response.

In a written statement, Mann said that he met with his supervisory staff and had a heartfelt conversation with them about the incident.

“I let my staff know, and I want you—the citizens of DeKalb County, to know,” Mann said, “that I am still your sheriff and I hope to continue and remain your sheriff.”

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.