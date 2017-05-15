Teens, Trauma & Trouble

For the past year, our cameras have had unprecedented access in some metro area juvenile courtrooms, watching as youth charged with armed-robbery, gang violence and, in some cases, murder, are processed through the system.

Today, the focus is not just discipline, but rehabilitation.

In 2013, under the direction of Governor Nathan Deal, Georgia’s juvenile court system was reformed with more emphasis on diversion and treatment programs and less on locking up youth for minor offenses.

The CBS46 Investigative Team spent the past year digging deep to understand what causes teens to commit crimes, the connection between trouble and trauma and how these new reform measures are changing young lives and their families for the bad and the good.

