Everything you need to know about upcoming elections in Georgia

Secretary of State Brian Kemp has encouraged all Georgians to participate in their local electoral races to ensure that everyone's voices are heard when making state policy decisions.

Here is a link to the My Voter Page portal, which can instantly display your registration status, nearest polling stations and elections you can participate in.

lthough the congressional election in District 6 has received nationwide coverage, other elections and key dates have gone under the radar.

Here is a link to the Secretary of State's website for an exhaustive list of elections and key upcoming dates. Click here to learn how to register to vote.

Event Registration Deadline Election/Key Date State Senate District 32 Special Runoff March 20 May 16 First day to mail /issue Absentee Ballots for June Special Election N/A May 30 Last day to mail /issue Absentee Ballots for June Special Election N/A June 16 6th Congressional District Special Election May 21 June 20 Deadline for Write-In Candidates to file a Notice of Intention form for November elections September 1 N/A Last day to register to vote in November general/special elections October 10 N/A

