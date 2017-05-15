Everything you need to know about upcoming elections in Georgia

A court battle will begin Monday in Fulton County Superior Court as many people in a part of Atlanta say they're being forced out of their homes by the city.More >
Investigators are trying to determine who sent threatening letters containing a powdery substance to Republican congressional candidate Karen Handel and many of her neighbors in Roswell.More >
The restaurant is looking to hire 2,500 people in metro Atlanta, and applicants now have the opportunity to apply in-store or via SnapChat app June 20.More >
Basil Eleby, the man accused of starting the fire under I-85 that caused a section of the roadway to collapse, is expected to appear in court Friday morning.More >
As the manhunt ended for two escaped inmates accused in the fatal shootings of two corrections officers in Putnam County, CBS46 is taking a closer look inside one of the buses used to transport the inmates.More >
A man is dead after he was shot in the stomach following an altercation over a woman at a Cobb County motel on Sunday.More >
Atlanta Braves fans have a shot at winning dozens of prizes, including a chance of winning $1 million.More >
A man is behind bars after walking into an area business, stealing the keys to a BMW and then smashing into a treeMore >
An exhaustive report by the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP) indicates the Cobb County Police Department has a strong overall structure with good leadership, but also is in need of improvement in areas of staffing and community relations.More >
Investigators are trying to determine who sent threatening letters containing a powdery substance to Republican congressional candidate Karen Handel and many of her neighbors in Roswell.More >
For “Southern Charm Week,” Wheel of Fortune decided to air a photo of an old plantation home. Which of itself doesn’t sound so bad. Until the internet saw what looked like slaves in the photo as well. And that’s definitely not good.More >
The Alpharetta Police Department has charged two people in the death of 16-year-old Elijah Smith. Deri Bonaventura-Flores, 19, and Hali Karlan, 20, met with Smith at an Extended Stay hotel in Alpharetta on Tuesday.More >
A court battle will begin Monday in Fulton County Superior Court as many people in a part of Atlanta say they're being forced out of their homes by the city.More >
A man is dead after he was shot in the stomach following an altercation over a woman at a Cobb County motel on Sunday.More >
Secretary of State Brian Kemp has encouraged all Georgians to participate in their local electoral races to ensure that everyone's voices are heard when making state policy decisions.More >
With just three days left until the election, Democrat Jon Ossoff and Republican Karen Handel are working around the clock to appeal to voters in the final days.More >
A nationally watched Georgia congressional race is in its final stretch, and the candidates are calling on some national figures to excite voters ahead of Tuesday's election.More >
Members of the Fulton County Board of Commissioners will continue to hold community meetings regarding the 2017 Property Assessment notices.More >
ACT for America is holding "March Against Sharia" events in cities across the nation on Saturday, June 10.More >
Early voting polls for the congressional District 6 race are now open in Cobb and Fulton.More >
Vice President Mike Pence will be in metro Atlanta on Friday with two goals in mind, greet local troops and rally support for Karen Handel.More >
A judge may soon change the way Georgia voters cast their ballots just days before Election Day in Georgia's 6th Congressional District.More >
Former President Jimmy Carter is being honored with the Gerald R. Ford Medal for Distinguished Public Service.More >
