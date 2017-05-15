Everything you need to know about upcoming elections in Georgia - CBS46 News

Everything you need to know about upcoming elections in Georgia

Posted: Updated:
By Chris Price, Digital Content Producer
ATLANTA (CBS46) -

Secretary of State Brian Kemp has encouraged all Georgians to participate in their local electoral races to ensure that everyone's voices are heard when making state policy decisions.

Here is a link to the My Voter Page portal, which can instantly display your registration status, nearest polling stations and elections you can participate in.

lthough the congressional election in District 6 has received nationwide coverage, other elections and key dates have gone under the radar.

Here is a link to the Secretary of State's website for an exhaustive list of elections and key upcoming dates. Click here to learn how to register to vote.

Event

Registration Deadline

Election/Key Date

State Senate District 32 Special Runoff

March 20

May 16

First day to mail /issue Absentee Ballots for June Special Election

N/A

May 30

Last day to mail /issue Absentee Ballots for June Special Election

N/A

June 16

6th Congressional District Special Election

May 21

June 20

Deadline for Write-In Candidates to file a Notice of Intention form for November elections

September 1

N/A

Last day to register to vote in November general/special elections

October 10

N/A

