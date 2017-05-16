Missing elderly couple diagnosed with dementia found safe

An elderly couple both diagnosed with dementia that were last seen at a restaurant in Rockdale County have been located safe.

John David Long, 86, and Celeste Martin Long, 82, were last seen around 5 p.m. on Monday at a Wendy's location on Candler Road in Conyers.

They were driving their dark green 1993 Honda Accord with the Georgia license tag PBV5029.

Officers found them sitting in their vehicle in the parking lot of a post office in Colquitt County.

