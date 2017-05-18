Man arrested, charged with 26 counts of animal cruelty

A man was arrested in Cobb County early Thursday and charged with 23 counts of animal cruelty.

David Edwards was charged with 13 counts of improper ventilation and 13 counts of improper sanitation after 13 dogs were taken from the 3900 block of Lullwater Main in Kennesaw.

Edwards was arrested around 1:30 a.m., according to jail records.

On his vehicle, Edwards had bumper stickers that read "rescued dogs rock" and "I love pit bulls."

CBS46 has reached out to authorities for more specific information on the incident that led to Edwards' arrest.

