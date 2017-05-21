'Cash me outside' girl gets talk show, starts national tour

Ira Peskowitz (left) with his wife Stephanie at their home in Royal Palm Beach, Florida. He’s the biological father of Danielle Bregoli (Photo: Allen Eyestone / The Palm Beach Post)

Danielle Peskowitz Bregoli--the infamous 14-year-old "Cash me outside" girl--is getting her own talk show and national tour, potentially earning $50,000 a night. (Photo: Instagram)

Entertainment website TMZ reports that the Florida teenager infamous for her comments on a talk show segment is now getting a national tour.

Her team is "still hammering out the contract," but Danielle Peskowitz Bregoli so far reportedly has two big city venues "locked down."

As of now, the show's format will be a three-part act, which includes her lip syncing and rapping her favorite songs (along with celebrity cameos), live Q&A and a wrap up with audience members being invited to come onstage to dish out (and receive) jokes.

Bregoli, who's 14-years-old, rose to fame at age 13 when she was on a Dr. Phil Show segment in 2016.

At some point during the segment, she told fans to "catch her outside" if they had an issue with what she was saying. Her quote later became immortalized on social media.

She's now a celebrity, and her antics have recently gained the attention of several other celebrities. (Earlier this month, well-known actor, comedian and "Just Shoot Me" star David Spade asked to take an Instagram picture with the new star, whom Bregoli later admitted she thought was the waiter.)

However, not everyone is ecstatic about her sudden rise to fame.

Bregoli's father, Ira Peskowitz, in an interview with a Florida newspaper local to the family, said that he wants her out of Hollywood and into therapy.

"She's not famous," Peskowitz said. "She's a child that's being exploited."

Peskowitz is also currently in a custody battle with Bregoli's mother, and he's fighting to bring her under the care of him and his wife alongside their two sons. (The Dr. Phil segment that put her in the spotlight was a feature on domestic issues Bregoli had while living with her mother.)

Bregoli is expected to make up to $50,000 per show.

Story written by CBS46 Digital Content Producer Chris Price.

