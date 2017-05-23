Tomi Lahren lands job as senior adviser for pro-Trump advocacy group

Lahren was suspended (and later terminated) the following work day after her comments on a talk show where she said she was a pro-choice conservative. (Credit: Instagram)

Tomi Lahren, the 24-year-old conservative commentator who gained celebrity status during the 2016 election season for her fiery monologues, has recently accepted a position with a political organization that was instrumental in President Donald Trump’s election.

Lahren will be joining the Great America Alliance--a pro-Trump advocacy group founded in 2016. (The Great America Alliance, unlike its sister, the Great America super PAC, is not required to list its donors or amount of funds raised, as it's registered as a nonprofit social welfare organization.)

The Great America super PAC funded a number of political advertisements—some in Spanish—targeting democratic nominee Hillary Clinton throughout the election season.

The Great America Alliance was formed as an extension of that same team as "a 501c4 issue advocacy organization, to help realize President Trump's promise to "Make America Great Again" as the largest outside group to support President Trump's agenda."

Here's the statement from Lahren's landing page on the advocacy group's website:

Political sore losers and “social justice warriors” across the country are committed to sabotaging the President's America First agenda every chance they get. If you are tired of the political tantrums and hypocrisy, stand with Tomi Lahren and Great America Alliance today to counter the largest group of whiners the country has ever seen.

Lahren was previously the anchor of a show on American television and radio host Glenn Beck’s online platform, “TheBlaze.”

She was suspended and later terminated after the controversy surrounding her comments on a talk show where she said she was a pro-choice conservative:

"I am someone that's for limited government," she said in a "The View" segment in late March. "I can't sit here and be a hypocrite and say I'm for limited government but think the government should decide what women do with their bodies."

(Some media report that there is no confirmed connection between her statements. The speculation that there is one comes from the proximity of her suspension--commenced on Monday, March 20--which was the following work day after the comments were made.)

Lahren later defended her statements on the talk show, saying she has "moderate, conservative and libertarian views," to which Glenn Beck replied on social media:

Wait, libertarian views? Help me out on Trumpcare, stimulus, and executive orders. Trump is anything but libertarian. #intellectualhonesty https://t.co/jlt5sFvQMP — Glenn Beck (@glennbeck) March 20, 2017

Lahren will serve as Great America Alliance's senior adviser for communications.

