Federal Student Aid head resigns 'in good conscience' after friction with DeVos

The chief operating officer of the Federal Student Aid office resigned Tuesday after being directed by Education Secretary Betsy DeVos to testify before the House oversight panel.

In an email to his staff late Tuesday night, which was acquired by the Washington Post, former Student Aid head James Runcie said he is "incredibly concerned about significant constraints being placed on our ability to allocate and prioritize resources, make decisions and deliver on the organization's mission."

"We have dozens of pages of decisions that have been typically made within Federal Student Aid that are now required to be elevated to the Department level," Runcie continued to say. "Once at the Department level, the decision making framework and process is not clear to anyone at FSA and the cycle time continues to increase risk for our work streams and stakeholders."

The Federal Student Aid office, which is under the U.S. Department of Education, provides grants, loans and work-study funds for college and career school students.

In the memo, he also said he "cannot in good conscience continue to be accountable as chief operating officer given the risk associated with the current environment at the department."

Federal watchdog audits have also criticized the student aid office's ability to manage companies that handle student loan payment collections.

Runcie's resignation was announced by the department on Wednesday.

