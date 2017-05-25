Atlanta police search for Midtown dog kicker

Protesters gathered in front of Atlanta's Immigration and Customs Enforcement office Thursday to call for the closure of two Georgia detention facilities that held immigrant detainees before their deaths last week.More >
The historic city of College Park has been awarded the distinguished Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting.More >
The Department of Parks and Recreation for the City of Atlanta will open community pools to residents and visitors during Memorial Day weekend.More >
The Atlanta Hawks announced Thursday the hiring of Travis Achlenk as General Manager and Head of Basketball Operations.More >
Crews work meticulously, installing film on Atlanta's City Hall windows, Thursday to save the lives of birds. "We were approached by Dr. Garcia from the Mayor's office.More >
The teacher and paraprofessional involved in a fight in front of students at Stone Mountain Middle School have been arrested and will be terminated by the district.More >
Some metro Atlanta parents refused to hold back, speaking out about significantly lower test scores across the Henry County School District.More >
Georgia middle school students screamed in science class as a teacher and a staff member got into a fist fight right in front of their desks.More >
A security officer is being criticized for snatching a ball away from a 6 year-old boy during the Braves game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at SunTrust Park Wednesday night.More >
