Atlanta police search for Midtown dog kicker

A woman tells CBS46 she was walking her dog in midtown Atlanta Wednesday when a stranger approached her and kicked her poodle-mix in the jaw.

Sara Fernald said she stopped to throw some trash into a trash can at the intersection of 11th and Peachtree streets when a man she didn't recognize walked out of his way and kicked her 10-month-old dog named Bailey.

"I was just so stunned," said Fernald, adding that Bailey wasn't barking or doing anything that might seem like annoying behavior.

She said as the man continued into the crosswalk, she yelled after him, "That was really awful!" The man looked back at her with an expression of indifference, she said.

Fernald said she called Atlanta police and learned that a second dog was kicked in the same area on Wednesday. That dog, she said, was injured so badly it was unconscious for a period of time.

An Atlanta police spokesman told CBS46 the department is looking into the complaints. Check back with CBS46.com for updates.

