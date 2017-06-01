Deadly crashes involving teens on the rise

Teenage drivers distracted by technology could be partly to blame for a spike in deadly teen car accidents, according to highway safety experts.

A new report from AAA shows deadly crashes involving teenagers are up 10 percent. Sixteen- and 17-year-old drivers are three times more likely than adults to be involved in a deadly crash.

"We typically see a 15 percent spike in deadly teen crashes during the summer months," said Jennifer Ryan of AAA. "They are more likely to take risks behind the wheel including speeding, driving distracted and not wearing their seat belts."

According to statistics released by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, deadly crashes involving teenage drivers are more likely to happen on weekends and during the overnight hours. Teen boys are more likely to be involved in fatal crashes than teen girls.

