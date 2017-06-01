Despite spending big money, District 6 candidates ask for more

District 6 congressional seat candidates Karen Handel and Jon Ossoff are spending huge amounts of dollars on the race and CBS46 political consultant Bill Nigut says the election has gone from "obscene" to "super obscene".More >
District 6 congressional seat candidates Karen Handel and Jon Ossoff are spending huge amounts of dollars on the race and CBS46 political consultant Bill Nigut says the election has gone from "obscene" to "super obscene".More >
On a beautiful day in June, Josh and Amanda Holbrook shared a moment outside together, but a cloud has been hanging over Josh’s life for the past seven years. “I pray for justice all the time, just anything to give us some closure,” Holbrook said.More >
On a beautiful day in June, Josh and Amanda Holbrook shared a moment outside together, but a cloud has been hanging over Josh’s life for the past seven years. “I pray for justice all the time, just anything to give us some closure,” Holbrook said.More >
More than two months into the Braves' first season at Suntrust Park, a new bus route aimed to ease traffic flow in that area has not picked up a steady flow of riders.More >
More than two months into the Braves' first season at Suntrust Park, a new bus route aimed to ease traffic flow in that area has not picked up a steady flow of riders.More >
Vice President Mike Pence will be in metro Atlanta on Friday with two goals in mind, greet local troops and rally support for Karen Handel.More >
Vice President Mike Pence will be in metro Atlanta on Friday with two goals in mind, greet local troops and rally support for Karen Handel.More >
One person is hospitalized after being shot following an argument at a gas station in Acworth late Wednesday night.More >
One person is hospitalized after being shot following an argument at a gas station in Acworth late Wednesday night.More >
One person is dead and other was severely injured in a boating accident on Lake Blue Ridge in Fannin County.More >
One person is dead and other was severely injured in a boating accident on Lake Blue Ridge in Fannin County.More >
For President Richard Nixon, the controversy over his secret White House tape recordings began with a break-in at the Watergate Hotel. If President Donald Trump is also keeping recordings of his conversations, any controversy over those will have begun with a tweet.More >
For President Richard Nixon, the controversy over his secret White House tape recordings began with a break-in at the Watergate Hotel. If President Donald Trump is also keeping recordings of his conversations, any controversy over those will have begun with a tweet.More >
Georgia state senator Michael Williams posed with members of the Georgia Security Force III% militia after a Piedmont Park event.More >
Georgia state senator Michael Williams posed with members of the Georgia Security Force III% militia after a Piedmont Park event.More >
CBS46 talked with the family of a man who was killed during a road rage incident along I-285 in DeKalb County on Monday.More >
CBS46 talked with the family of a man who was killed during a road rage incident along I-285 in DeKalb County on Monday.More >
Popular website 24/7 Wall St. recently released their list of the top states in the U.S. to live and Georgia is nowhere near the top. Check out where our state ranks!More >
Popular website 24/7 Wall St. recently released their list of the top states in the U.S. to live and Georgia is nowhere near the top. Check out where our state ranks!More >