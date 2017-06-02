GSU stadium police shut down tent city

A non-profit Atlanta university is fighting back against a new state law that strips funding for private universities trying to protect undocumented students.More >
A non-profit Atlanta university is fighting back against a new state law that strips funding for private universities trying to protect undocumented students.More >
The Georgia Supreme Court says a man who was severely beaten while leaving Six Flags Over Georgia a decade ago can collect $35 million in legal damages from the amusement park and his attackers.More >
The Georgia Supreme Court says a man who was severely beaten while leaving Six Flags Over Georgia a decade ago can collect $35 million in legal damages from the amusement park and his attackers.More >
A Roswell woman is warning others to be extra careful during the summer grilling season. She lost her home -- and she almost lost her daughter -- when a propane tank exploded.More >
A Roswell woman is warning others to be extra careful during the summer grilling season. She lost her home -- and she almost lost her daughter -- when a propane tank exploded.More >
What once was Turner Field will be transformed into Georgia State University’s new football stadium by August 31.More >
What once was Turner Field will be transformed into Georgia State University’s new football stadium by August 31.More >
One man is dead, and police are searching for at least two others following a shooting at a Kroger grocery store in Buckhead.More >
One man is dead, and police are searching for at least two others following a shooting at a Kroger grocery store in Buckhead.More >
Officials say an Atlanta high school student has died in a small plane crash in Puerto Rico on Saturday.More >
Officials say an Atlanta high school student has died in a small plane crash in Puerto Rico on Saturday.More >
There are signs in DeKalb County that have a bold message encouraging people to slow down.More >
There are signs in DeKalb County that have a bold message encouraging people to slow down.More >
Police say a mom had to force her way into her 16-year-old son's bedroom, which is where she found him and another male dead.More >
Police say a mom had to force her way into her 16-year-old son's bedroom, which is where she found him and another male dead.More >
MAn Alabama toddler who fought against the odds and melted hearts worldwide, died at just 2 years old, his family confirmed.More >
MAn Alabama toddler who fought against the odds and melted hearts worldwide, died at just 2 years old, his family confirmed.More >
It all started simply enough: A 31-year-old man went to get a tattoo on his right leg. Beneath an illustration of a cross and hands in prayer, the words "Jesus is my life" were written in cursive.More >
It all started simply enough: A 31-year-old man went to get a tattoo on his right leg. Beneath an illustration of a cross and hands in prayer, the words "Jesus is my life" were written in cursive.More >