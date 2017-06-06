Police officer charged, accused of assaulting his wife

Nathaniel Davonte Lopez is charged with three counts of felony aggravated assault and one count of felony battery.More >
Nathaniel Davonte Lopez is charged with three counts of felony aggravated assault and one count of felony battery.More >
Gary Freedman, 73, was sentenced by a judge to 40 years with eight years to serve in the state prison system.More >
Gary Freedman, 73, was sentenced by a judge to 40 years with eight years to serve in the state prison system.More >
An Adairsville police officer was arrested after being accused of assaulting his wife. The incident occurred Tuesday morning in the 200 block of Jeep Street in Calhoun.More >
An Adairsville police officer was arrested after being accused of assaulting his wife. The incident occurred Tuesday morning in the 200 block of Jeep Street in Calhoun.More >
Police say a man was killed Monday after a fender bender on I-285 in DeKalb County, just east of downtown Atlanta.More >
Police say a man was killed Monday after a fender bender on I-285 in DeKalb County, just east of downtown Atlanta.More >
A 14-year-old girl has been found following an Amber Alert for her out of Gordon County.More >
A 14-year-old girl has been found following an Amber Alert for her out of Gordon County.More >
A 9 year-old girl from metro Atlanta is on her way to stardom after blowing away the judges and wowing the crowd on "America's Got Talent" Tuesday night.More >
A 9 year-old girl from metro Atlanta is on her way to stardom after blowing away the judges and wowing the crowd on "America's Got Talent" Tuesday night.More >
President Donald Trump and Attorney General Jeff Sessions have had a series of heated exchanges in the last several weeks, after Sessions recused himself from the Russia probe, a source close to Sessions told CNN Tuesday.More >
President Donald Trump and Attorney General Jeff Sessions have had a series of heated exchanges in the last several weeks, after Sessions recused himself from the Russia probe, a source close to Sessions told CNN Tuesday.More >
Authorities say a Utah woman pulled two of her son's teeth in a Walmart restroom.More >
Authorities say a Utah woman pulled two of her son's teeth in a Walmart restroom.More >
Police are on the lookout for a man who charged a car in the Kroger parking lot on Moreland Avenue in Atlanta on Monday afternoon and then jumped on the car and kicked in the windshield.More >
Police are on the lookout for a man who charged a car in the Kroger parking lot on Moreland Avenue in Atlanta on Monday afternoon and then jumped on the car and kicked in the windshield.More >
Sometimes, you’re out of coffee. That’s a bad way to start the day. Sometimes, you are late to work. That’s a worse way to start the day. Sometimes, you find a snake in your toilet. That’s the absolute worst!More >
Sometimes, you’re out of coffee. That’s a bad way to start the day. Sometimes, you are late to work. That’s a worse way to start the day. Sometimes, you find a snake in your toilet. That’s the absolute worst!More >