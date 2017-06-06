Police officer charged, accused of assaulting his wife

An Adairsville police officer was arrested after being accused of assaulting his wife.

The incident occurred Tuesday morning in the 200 block of Jeep Street in Calhoun.

A spokesperson with the Gordon County Sheriff's Office said deputies arrived at the scene just after 10 a.m. and found the victim who said she was physically assaulted and held against her will by her husband for several hours.

Deputies saw that the victim's clothing was torn and she had visible injuries.

Deputies say they saw that an Adairsville police car was in the yard and eventually learned that the woman's husband was a police officer.

The spokesperson said the officer, identified as 35-year-old Nathan Henderson, initially refused to leave the home, but was eventually convinced by a deputy to surrender.

Police say the victim's injuries were not life-threatening and they believe alcohol may have played a role in the incident.

Henderson was arrested and charged with aggravated assault, battery and false imprisonment.

