'Young Republicans' leader hosts 'Anti-Sharia Law' march at Piedmont Park

ACT for America held "March Against Sharia" events in cities across the nation on Saturday, June 10.

One of the gatherings was in Piedmont Park (521 Park Drive NE in Atlanta).

ACT for America is the nation's largest nonprofit, non-partisan, grassroots national security organization with 525,000 members and 1000 volunteer members. Here is a general statement on the organization's mission, which is based in Washington D.C.:

Our ACT for America was founded as a response to the attacks of 9/11. Our members are ordinary Americans from every background, religion, age, gender, race, social status, political view and lifestyle choice.

And here is the statement made on the Atlanta local social media event page:

Thank you to Mohammed for leading this march. He is a Muslim that does not [subscribe] to Sharia.



If you stand for human rights, please join us to march against Sharia. Sharia is [incompatible] with our Constitution and with American values. We stand against female genital mutilations and child marriages.

The event is being hosted by Lead Activism Strategist and Virginia Beach Young Republicans vice chairman Scott Ryan Presler.

The Georgia chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) responded to the event on social media:

"Maybe @ACTforAmerica should respect the U.S. Constitution and its establishment of religion and not #marchagainstsharia?"

The two organizations went back and forth on social media regarding the event.

CAIR Georgia also announced it was hosting a community service "No to Extremism & Bigotry" event that same Saturday, "in the wake of hate crimes here at home, terrorist attacks overseas, and 'anti-Sharia' hate rallies planned for 23 cities on June 10th, including Atlanta."

The Twitter hashtag #marchagainstsharia had since been used by both CAIR and Presler's social media accounts to share positive and negative Islam-related content.

