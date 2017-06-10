'Young Republicans' leader hosts 'Anti-Sharia Law' march at Piedmont Park

ACT for America is holding "March Against Sharia" events in cities across the nation on Saturday, June 10More >
A foul odor surfaced at a metro Atlanta grocery store this week which disgusted many customers. It’s not the Kroger shopping experience Claudia Knight and others have become accustomed to.More >
It's Election Day in Georgia's sixth congressional district as Republican candidate Karen Handel will square off against Democrat Jon Ossoff in the race to fill Tom Price's vacated seat.More >
A father and son are dead after both drowned while swimming in a Lumpkin County creek on Tuesday.More >
An Acworth man received quite a surprise when he was notified that a bottle he had thrown into the Atlantic Ocean in 1981 was found 36 years later.More >
Troopers were on the scene of a police pursuit that causes at least 10 crashes on I-75 near Windy Hill Road, Wednesday morning..More >
ACT for America is holding "March Against Sharia" events in cities across the nation on Saturday, June 10.More >
A 12-year-old girl from Utah is now at the center of a nationwide religious debate after a recorded video of her coming out as gay to her congregation went viral.More >
Republican Karen Handel won a nationally watched congressional election Tuesday in Georgia, and she thanked President Donald Trump after she avoided an upset that would have rocked Washington ahead of the 2018 midterm elections.More >
Belgian media are reporting that explosion-like noises have been heard at a Brussels train station, prompting the evacuation of a main square.More >
Georgia Secretary of State Brian Kemp has informed CBS46 that DeKalb has obtained a judicial order to extend voting hours until 7:30 p.m., Tuesday evening at the Livsey Elementary and Embry Hills polling locations in Tucker.More >
Secretary of State Brian Kemp has encouraged all Georgians to participate in their local electoral races to ensure that everyone's voices are heard when making state policy decisions.More >
With just three days left until the election, Democrat Jon Ossoff and Republican Karen Handel are working around the clock to appeal to voters in the final days.More >
A nationally watched Georgia congressional race is in its final stretch, and the candidates are calling on some national figures to excite voters ahead of Tuesday's election.More >
Watch segments from a CBS46 News Special Report: Showdown in District 6.More >
Members of the Fulton County Board of Commissioners will continue to hold community meetings regarding the 2017 Property Assessment notices.More >
