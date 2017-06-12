CBS46 receives the 2017 Malcolm Mitchell Trailblazer Award

Page Turners Make Great Learners recognized CBS46 at its 3rd annual fundraising gala Thursday for its commitment to literacy and ensuring deserving children across metropolitan Atlanta have access to books.

CBS46 was awarded the 2017 Malcolm Mitchell Trailblazer Award, which recognizes companies, corporations, and civic leaders who are carving out new paths to literacy. They support Page Turners' mission to ignite a love of reading in children by reading them books, sharing personal stories, providing books to classrooms and school media centers, and placing books in the hands of deserving elementary school students.

CBS46 provided at least five books for each student to keep and start their own home library. In addition, CBS46 talent read books to students on each grade level, while also stressing the importance of reading.

The award was accepted by CBS46 General Manager Mark Pimentel.

