VIDEO: Man robs CVS in Atlanta twice

Police say they're looking for a man who robbed a CVS Pharmacy in Atlanta twice.

The first incident occurred at the store in the 1900 block of Peachtree Road on May 30, while the second incident occurred at the same store in early June.

In one incident, the man is accused of using what may have been a gun, while the second incident involved a knife, according to authorities.

The man stole $250-300 in the first incident and about $150 in the second incident, according to authorities.

In one of the robberies, police say the man was seen leaving the scene in a silver Infiniti with two people people inside the vehicle.

