2 inmates accused in fatal shooting of corrections officers caught in Tennessee

The inmates accused of killing two correctional officers were captured in Tennessee.

A multi-state manhunt is over after two Baldwin State Prison inmates accused in the fatal shootings of two corrections officers on board a transport bus were apprehended in Tennessee.

Donnie Russell, 43, and Ricky DuBose, 24, were on the run since early Tuesday morning when they allegedly shot and killed the two corrections officers while being transferred to another facility by transport bus.

They were taken into custody on Thursday.

The initial incident happened Tuesday morning around 6:45 a.m. on Highway 16 between Eatonton and Sparta, about 80 miles east of Atlanta. Authorities said the inmates were being transported when they overpowered the two officers, one of whom was driving the transport bus. They disarmed one of the officers and fatally shot both, officials said.

Both suspects then carjacked a Honda Civic and fled the scene traveling west toward Eatonton.

A total of 31 other prisoners were aboard the bus and all stayed behind until officers arrived on scene.

DuBose was imprisoned after being found guilty of armed robbery, aggravated assault, credit card fraud and theft by taking. He is described as a white male standing about 6 feet tall and weighing about 150 pounds. He also has tattoos on his face.

The corrections officers killed have been identified as 42 year-old Christopher Monica and 58 year-old Curtis Billue. Monica had worked for the facility for nearly eight years after being hired in October of 2009. Billue was nearing his 10th anniversary with the facility after being hired in July of 2007.

