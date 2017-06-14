Gunman responsible for Congressman attack identified

He also made a politically charged statement on a Facebook post about District 6 congressional candidate Karen Handel. (In a recent debate, Handel drew criticism for saying "I do not support in a livable wage.")

Officials say James T. Hodgkinson of Belleville, Illinois was the rifle-wielding gunman who shot Scalise, R-La. and several others. (Courtesy Facebook)

Police have identified the gunman responsible for shooting multiple people--including U.S. House Majority Whip Steve Scalise--at a charity congressional baseball practice in Alexandria, Virginia Wednesday morning.

Officials say James T. Hodgkinson of Belleville, Illinois was the rifle-wielding gunman who shot Scalise, R-La. and several others.

Authorities say Hodgkinson, 66, emerged from home plate carrying what appeared to be an M-4. After he opened fire, Capitol Police fired back and he was transported to the hospital for his injuries.

Hodgkinson later died from his gunshot wounds.

Law enforcement officials say that because the shooter is deceased, it's difficult to determine a motive.

Hodgkinson made a number of posts criticizing President Trump and expressing support for independent Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont on his Facebook page. Sanders reacted to the shooting on the Senate floor Wednesday, saying Hodgkinson volunteered on his 2016 presidential campaign.

He also made a politically charged statement about District 6 congressional candidate Karen Handel on his Facebook page. (In a recent debate, Handel drew criticism for saying "I do not support a livable wage.")

The shooting is being investigated as a criminal act rather than an act of terrorism.

Story written by CBS46 Digital Content Producer Chris Price.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.