Inmates accused of fatally shooting officers captured in Tennessee

The inmates accused of killing two correctional officers were captured in Tennessee.

Two Georgia inmates accused of escaping from a prison transport bus and killing two officers were captured in Tennessee two days after they escaped.

Donnie Russell, 43, and Ricky DuBose, 24, were on the run since early Tuesday morning when they allegedly shot and killed the two corrections officers while being transferred to another facility by transport bus.

Couple held hostage

CBS46 affiliate WSMV-TV reported that the inmates tied up a couple in a home at gunpoint in Shelbyville, TN, and stayed there for about three hours Thursday afternoon.

Row is from Lewisburg, TN, which is about 20 miles away from Shelbyville, which itself is about 290 miles away from Putnam County, Georgia, where the suspects escaped.

According to authorities, while in the couple's home from around 3:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. ET, the inmates ate and stole clothes and jewelry from the couple. After they left the home in the couple's car, the homeowners were eventually able to free themselves and call police.

A police spokesperson in Tennessee said once the couple called authorities, they found the fugitives, which led to a chase that included the suspect's allegedly shooting at officers.

Police say the suspects eventually crashed and fled on foot into a wooded area. They made their way to another home, but police say this time the homeowner held them at gunpoint with help from a neighbor after they tried to steal the homeowner's car.

At this point, police were finally able to apprehend the fugitives.

Statement from Georgia Gov. Nathan Deal

Two inmates who escaped from a Georgia Department of Corrections (GDC) prisoner transport earlier this week were captured tonight in Tennessee following a high speed vehicle chase. During the June 13 transport, two correctional officers were fatally attacked. “Earlier tonight, with the assistance of our law enforcement partners in Tennessee, dangerous fugitives were captured and taken into custody,” said Deal. “Rest assured, justice will be served. My sincere thanks to our local, state and federal law enforcement officers who assisted in the manhunt. Because of their tireless efforts, the public is safe. The pain endured by the families and loved ones of Sergeant Christopher Monica and Sergeant Curtis Billue endures, however. We will do everything in our power to support their loved ones, and we will not forget their sacrifice and service.”

Inmates overpower officers

The inmates escaped from their prison bus around 6:45 a.m. Tuesday on Highway 16 between Eatonton and Sparta, about 80 miles southeast of Atlanta.

They were able to get through a locked gate and overpower two officers, one of whom was driving the transport bus. They disarmed one of the officers and fatally shot both.

They eventually carjacked a driver of a green 2004 Honda Civic and were traveling in that vehicle before ditching it and stealing a white 2008 Ford F-250 with the Georgia license tag of BCX5372. That's the vehicle police believe they're currently traveling in.

The Honda Civic was later found in a wooded area behind a Rite Aid convenience store in Madison. It was found in a heavily wooded area less than two miles from the home that was burglarized by the escapees and about 1,000 feet from the Lowe's parking lot where the Putnam County Sheriff held an evening press conference.

The corrections officers killed were identified as 42 year-old Christopher Monica and 58 year-old Curtis Billue. Monica had worked for the facility for nearly eight years after being hired in October of 2009. Billue was nearing his 10th anniversary with the facility after being hired in July of 2007.

