Need cash? Sell your gun, no questions asked

Hundreds of gun owners traded their guns for cash Thursday at an Atlanta event aimed at getting unwanted and illegally obtained guns off the streets.

The group Stopping Atlanta Violence Effectively (S.A.V.E.) held the event at the Atlanta Civic Center. Anyone with a gun was able to trade it in with no questions asked.

“We are not asking anybody what their name is or where the weapon came from," said Capt. Dan Cochran of the Fulton County Sheriff's Office. "This is a day of amnesty.”

Throughout the year, S.A.V.E. works with the Atlanta Police Department and the Fulton County Sheriff's Office to raise money so they can shell out cash in exchange for the guns.

Typically, a handgun fetches $50 while a long gun is worth $100. After the purchase, the guns will be either melted down or possibly used for charity.

“We are considering making art out of them," said Cochran.

If that happens, the "gun art" would be auctioned off, and the money would go to victims of gun violence or women's shelters, Cochran said.

Rev. Dr. R.L. White, chairman of S.A.V.E, spearheaded the event.

“Guns are just everywhere," he said, "and if we can just get some of them off the streets, we’ll be better.”

