Karen Handel, neighbors receive suspicious letters containing white powder

Investigators are trying to determine who sent vulgar and threatening letters containing a powdery substance to Republican congressional candidate Karen Handel and several of her neighbors in Roswell.

Handel lives in the Willow Springs subdivision near the Country Club of Roswell. Handel released the following statement Thursday:

This afternoon we had some suspicious packages delivered to our house and to our neighbors. The packages contained threatening letters and a suspicious substance. The police were quickly notified and street is now being blocked off. We will continue to coordinate with law enforcement as necessary.

According to officials, five mailboxes received envelopes, each with the white substance inside. They also received letters with vulgar and threatening statements. Two Atlanta media outlets also received similar envelopes Thursday. Field lab tests revealed the substances were negative for any known hazards.

On Friday, FBI Special Agent Steve Emmett said agents intercepted several more letters that never reached their intended targets.

Additional testing will be conducted at the Georgia Department of Public Health "out of an abundance of caution and per hazardous materials protocols," Emmett said.

The letters had no sender information, but it appears that one of them went through a processing facility in Greenville, S.C. The FBI is working with the U.S. Postal Service in an attempt to track down the sender.

