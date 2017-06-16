One of escaped inmates caught just miles from hometown

The inmates accused of killing two correctional officers were captured in Tennessee.

The two escaped inmates on the run for three days after allegedly shooting and killing two corrections officers while aboard a prison transport bus have been caught, not far from one of the inmate's hometown.

Donnie Rowe, 43, was brought into custody along with 24 year-old Ricky DuBose in Shelbyville, TN. Rowe is from Lewisburg, about 20 miles west of Shelbyville.

The pair were caught after they attempted to steal a vehicle from a home in the area. The homeowner heard a noise outside the home and came out and caught the escapees, then called the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office.

Earlier in the day, the inmates tied up a couple and held them at gunpoint inside a home near Shelbyville and stayed there for about three hours, eating food and stealing clothes and jewelry.

After they left the home in the couple's car, the homeowners were eventually able to free themselves and call police.

A police spokesperson in Tennessee said once the couple called authorities, they found the fugitives, which led to a chase that included the suspect's allegedly shooting at officers. Police say the suspects eventually crashed and fled on foot into a wooded area.

Governor Nathan Deal released this statement regarding the capture of the inmates:

“Earlier tonight, with the assistance of our law enforcement partners in Tennessee, dangerous fugitives were captured and taken into custody. Rest assured, justice will be served. My sincere thanks to our local, state and federal law enforcement officers who assisted in the manhunt. Because of their tireless efforts, the public is safe. The pain endured by the families and loved ones of Sergeant Christopher Monica and Sergeant Curtis Billue endures, however. We will do everything in our power to support their loved ones, and we will not forget their sacrifice and service.”

Inmates overpower officers

The manhunt began after the inmates escaped from their prison bus around 6:45 a.m. Tuesday on Highway 16 between Eatonton and Sparta, about 80 miles southeast of Atlanta.

They were able to get through a locked gate and overpower two officers, one of whom was driving the transport bus. They disarmed one of the officers and fatally shot both.

They were on the run for three days before being apprehended.

The corrections officers killed were identified as 42 year-old Christopher Monica and 58 year-old Curtis Billue. Monica had worked for the facility for nearly eight years after being hired in October of 2009. Billue was nearing his 10th anniversary with the facility after being hired in July of 2007.

Funeral arrangements for both officers were released on Thursday.

