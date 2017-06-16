Girl suffering from cancer recreates look to mimic Cara Delevingne

A young girl who lost her hair after being diagnosed with cancer isn't letting it get her down. In fact, her new look mimicking fashion model and actress Cara Delevingne is inspiring people everywhere!

According to the Instagram account brooklynisourhero, Brooklyn is 8 years old and is battling her second wilms tumor. She had a professional make-up artist give her a new look that resembled Delevingne's appearance at the Met Gala 2017 at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

A post shared by Brooklyn Our Hero (@brooklynisourhero) on Jun 7, 2017 at 2:47pm PDT

