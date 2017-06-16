Toddler dead, mother hospitalized after being found in Emory University parking lot

A 1 year-old toddler is dead and her mother is hospitalized after both were found inside a vehicle in an Emory University parking lot on Thursday.

According to DeKalb County Police, the mother was suffering from a medical emergency when officers found her and the child. Emergency personnel pronounced the toddler dead at the scene.

The mother is listed in stable condition at this time.

It is unclear what caused the toddler's death but the DeKalb County Police Homicide unit was called in to assist in the investigation.

Foul play is not suspected and no identities have been released.

