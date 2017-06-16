Deputy saved by vest after being shot in torso

A Hall County deputy was transported and later released from the hospital after being struck in the torso during a gunfire exchange.

Deputies responded to call of a home invasion in the 4300 block of Campbell Road. As they approached the home on foot, a vehicle carrying several adults and children left the home and swerved at one of deputies.

Gunfire was exchanged between the occupants in the car and the deputies. One deputy was struck in the torso, which was stopped by his ballistic vest. He also received a graze wound to the head.

Two adults in the vehicle received non-life threatening injuries and were transported to Northeast Georgia Medical Center for treatment. One of the children also received a non-life threatening injury and was taken to Egleston Hospital for treatment.

All suspects were taken into custody.

