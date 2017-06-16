Are you an Atlanta Brave fan? Here's how you can win $1M

Get up-to-date on all of metro Atlanta's college sports teams, including Georgia, Georgia State, Georgia Tech and Kennesaw State.More >
Get up-to-date on all of metro Atlanta's college sports teams, including Georgia, Georgia State, Georgia Tech and Kennesaw State.More >
Atlanta Braves fans have a shot at winning dozens of prizes, including a chance of winning $1 million.More >
Atlanta Braves fans have a shot at winning dozens of prizes, including a chance of winning $1 million.More >
A man is behind bars after walking into an area business, stealing the keys to a BMW and then smashing into a treeMore >
A man is behind bars after walking into an area business, stealing the keys to a BMW and then smashing into a treeMore >
Watch segments from a CBS46 News Special Report: Showdown in District 6.More >
Watch segments from a CBS46 News Special Report: Showdown in District 6.More >
An exhaustive report by the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP) indicates the Cobb County Police Department has a strong overall structure with good leadership, but also is in need of improvement in areas of staffing and community relations.More >
An exhaustive report by the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP) indicates the Cobb County Police Department has a strong overall structure with good leadership, but also is in need of improvement in areas of staffing and community relations.More >
District 6 congressional seat candidates Karen Handel and Jon Ossoff are spending huge amounts of dollars on the race and CBS46 political consultant Bill Nigut says the election has gone from "obscene" to "super obscene".More >
District 6 congressional seat candidates Karen Handel and Jon Ossoff are spending huge amounts of dollars on the race and CBS46 political consultant Bill Nigut says the election has gone from "obscene" to "super obscene".More >
The U.S. military says a Navy destroyer collided with a merchant ship off the coast of Japan.More >
The U.S. military says a Navy destroyer collided with a merchant ship off the coast of Japan.More >
Police say a 17-year-old teen accidentally shot himself in Paulding County Friday afternoon.More >
Police say a 17-year-old teen accidentally shot himself in Paulding County Friday afternoon.More >
The Bedford County Sheriff said a Shelbyville couple was lucky to be alive after encountering two Georgia escaped inmates at their home on Thursday afternoon.More >
The Bedford County Sheriff said a Shelbyville couple was lucky to be alive after encountering two Georgia escaped inmates at their home on Thursday afternoon.More >
A 1 year-old toddler is dead and her mother is hospitalized after both were found inside a vehicle in an Emory University parking lot on Thursday.More >
A 1 year-old toddler is dead and her mother is hospitalized after both were found inside a vehicle in an Emory University parking lot on Thursday.More >
Nestle may sell its U.S. candy business, which had sales of about $924 million in 2016 and includes the iconic snack brands Butterfinger, BabyRuth, 100Grand, Raisinets, SweeTarts, LaffyTaffy, Nerds and Runts.More >
Nestle may sell its U.S. candy business, which had sales of about $924 million in 2016 and includes the iconic snack brands Butterfinger, BabyRuth, 100Grand, Raisinets, SweeTarts, LaffyTaffy, Nerds and Runts.More >