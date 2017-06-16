Are you an Atlanta Brave fan? Here's how you can win $1M

Atlanta Braves fans have a shot at winning dozens of prizes, including a chance of winning $1 million.

The Georgia Lottery is partnering with the Atlanta Braves for the opportunity for fans to win big in the "Georgia Lottery Million Dollar Challenge."

“We are thrilled to be partnering with the Atlanta Braves and the Georgia Lottery to offer the first ever $1 million prize for a live-action predictive play game,” said Ed Trimble, CEO of FanBeat. “Once again the Braves are raising the bar in Major League Baseball for innovative fan engagement at the ballpark.”

The gaming experience can be accessed from the MLB.com Ballpark app. Fans must answer all questions correctly to complete a "perfect game" in order to win the $1 million prize. To complete a “perfect game,” fans must answer all 28 questions correctly during the game.

“Our fans had a great time playing along last season and winning prizes, and we are beyond excited to offer a $1 million prize to our fans thanks to the Georgia Lottery,” said Greg Mize, director of digital for the Atlanta Braves. “FanBeat saw tremendous success at our games last year, and we know this will only increase the amount of fans playing along.”

Single-game prizes and instant win prizes will be provided by both the Braves and the Georgia Lottery. With every correct answer, points are earned for prizes that can be redeemed at Guest Services located outside Section 111.

