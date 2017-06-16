McDonald's incorporates SnapChat app in application process

SnapChat came onto the scene nearly five years ago, and since its creation it has been downloaded by hundreds of millions of users around the world. The app is very popular among teens, which could be one of reasons McDonald's has decided to incorporate the app into its application process.

The restaurant is looking to hire 2,500 people in metro Atlanta, and applicants now have the opportunity to apply in-store or via SnapChat app June 20.

“As we see the younger generations seeking out their first jobs, we want to make them aware of the great opportunities available at McDonald’s restaurants, especially considering we’re committed to being America’s best first job,” said Ashley Dodd, McDonald’s Owner/Operator. “We provide restaurant employees with opportunity by offering flexible schedules, professional skills, and educational opportunities.”

The company says more than half of the hires are projected to be between the ages of 16-24 years old, and the company wants to lead the way to a modern approach to recruiting.

“We’re always looking for new and innovative ways to find job seekers. We thought Snaplications was a great way to allow us to meet job seekers where they are – their phones,” said Jez Langhorn, Senior Director in HR, McDonald’s USA.

Starting in mid-June, Snapchat users nationwide may be served 10-second video ads of real restaurant employees talking about the benefits of working at McDonald’s. Viewers can then ‘swipe up’ to instantly visit the McDonald’s career webpage in Snapchat to explore the opportunities offered by McDonald’s, and apply to their local restaurants if they so choose. Snaplications execution in Australia earlier this year, and the company is also utilizing platforms including Spotify and Hulu to reach potential job seekers in a new way for the brand.

