Georgia ranked among 10 worst states to have a baby

Website WalletHub recently released a list of the 10 worst states to have a baby and the news isn't good for Georgia.

The state ranked as the fifth-worst state to have a baby in the nation, based on 3 factors: delivery budget rank, health care rank and baby friendliness rank. Here is an even further break down of each category:

Delivery Budget:

Hospital Cesarean-Delivery Charges

Hospital Conventional-Delivery Charges

Average Annual Infant-Care Costs

Cost of Living

Average Health Insurance Premiums

Health Care:

Infant-Mortality Rate

Maternal Mortality Ratio (per 100,000 live births)

Rate of Low Birth-Weight

Rate of Preterm Births

Number of Midwives & Obstetrician-Gynecologists per Capita

Number of Pediatricians & Family Doctors per Capita

‘Maternity Practices in Infant Nutrition & Care’ (mPINC) Score

Number of Fertility Clinics per Capita

Baby-Friendliness:

‘Parental Leave Policy’ Score

Number of Mom Groups per Capita

Number of Child Care Centers per Capita

Percentage of Nationally Accredited Child-Care Centers

With these factors in mind, check out the 10 worst states to have a baby.

