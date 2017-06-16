Georgia ranked among 10 worst states to have a baby - CBS46 News

Georgia ranked among 10 worst states to have a baby

By WGCL Digital Team
ATLANTA (CBS46) -

Website WalletHub recently released a list of the 10 worst states to have a baby and the news isn't good for Georgia.

The state ranked as the fifth-worst state to have a baby in the nation, based on 3 factors: delivery budget rank, health care rank and baby friendliness rank. Here is an even further break down of each category:

Delivery Budget:

  • Hospital Cesarean-Delivery Charges
  • Hospital Conventional-Delivery Charges
  • Average Annual Infant-Care Costs
  • Cost of Living
  • Average Health Insurance Premiums

Health Care:

  • Infant-Mortality Rate
  • Maternal Mortality Ratio (per 100,000 live births)
  • Rate of Low Birth-Weight
  • Rate of Preterm Births
  • Number of Midwives & Obstetrician-Gynecologists per Capita
  • Number of Pediatricians & Family Doctors per Capita
  • ‘Maternity Practices in Infant Nutrition & Care’ (mPINC) Score
  • Number of Fertility Clinics per Capita

Baby-Friendliness:

  • ‘Parental Leave Policy’ Score
  • Number of Mom Groups per Capita
  • Number of Child Care Centers per Capita
  • Percentage of Nationally Accredited Child-Care Centers

With these factors in mind, check out the 10 worst states to have a baby.

