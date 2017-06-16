Man found dead in Stone Mountain - CBS46 News

Man found dead in Stone Mountain

Posted: Updated:
By WGCL Digital Team
Photo source: WGCL Photo source: WGCL
DEKALB COUNTY, GA (CBS46) -

A dispute in Stone Mountain has left one man dead.

Police tell CBS46 they found a deceased male, 23, in the 5300 block of Megan Road.

Officials with the investigation say a dispute lead to the shooting.

The incident is still under investigation. We will provide more details as soon as they are made available.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Connect with CBS46