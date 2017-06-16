Police: 17-year-old accidentally shoots self in Paulding County - CBS46 News

By WGCL Digital Team
PAULDING COUNTY, GA (CBS46) -

Police say a 17-year-old teen accidentally shot himself in Paulding County Friday afternoon.

The shooting occurred off Double Branches Lane in Dallas, Ga.

A spokesperson with the Paulding County Sheriff's Office didn't say what led to the teen shooting himself, but did say he was taken to the hospital in unknown condition.

