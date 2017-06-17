Police locate mother who abandoned 4-year-old child at airport

Officers with the Athens-Clarke County Police Department have found Maranda Harvey, 29, who abandoned her child at an airport.

Staffers at the Graduate Hotel in Athens contacted authorities Saturday morning, believing Harvey was a recent occupant.

Officers made contact with her and positively identified her.

Harvey is currently being evaluated by medical personnel.

