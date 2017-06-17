2 charged in death of missing 16-year-old

Elijah Smith had recently been added to the missing persons alert list, and was last seen by his mother.

The Alpharetta Police Department has charged two people in the death of 16-year-old Elijah Smith.

Deri Bonaventura-Flores, 19, and Hali Karlan, 20, met with Smith at an Extended Stay hotel in Alpharetta on Tuesday.

The three left the hotel in a vehicle late at night, and Smith was shot and killed inside the vehicle at an address on Old Milton Parkway near the hotel.

Detectives are still determining the exact motive for the shooting.

His body was driven to Twiggs County and placed in a rural wooded area off of Glover Road near Interstate 16.

Karlan, of Norcross, is currently in the Fulton County jail. Flores, of Rosewll, is currently in the Polk County jail on an unrelated charge.

