Funeral held for slain Putnam County correctional officer

Funeral arrangements have been announced for two corrections officers fatally shot by two escaped inmates aboard a transport bus in Putnam County on Tuesday.

Hundreds gathered to say their goodbyes to Putnam County correctional officer Curtis Billue Saturday afternoon.

Billue was one of the correctional officers who was shot and killed Tuesday morning by Ricky Dubose and Donnie Rowe. The two men were recaptured Thursday night in Tennessee after a three day nationwide manhunt.

Billue was a father of two.

Dubose and Rowe are still in Rutherford County but could be back in Georgia in the next few days. They are facing a slew of charges including murder.

