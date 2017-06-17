Handel, Ossoff appeal to voters in final days before election

The early voting totals are in for the 6th District Congressional run off election.

As of Saturday, over 140,000 votes have been cast. Of those, over 114,000 were cast in person and another 25,000 plus by mail. There are still over 8,000 outstanding mail-in ballots.

With just three days left until the election, Democrat Jon Ossoff and Republican Karen Handel are working around the clock to appeal to voters in the final days.

Civil rights icon, Representative John Lewis, was on the campaign trail with Ossoff in Marietta. They attended the NAACP's Juneteenth Celebration.

Handel was joined by some high-ranking Republicans at a rally at the DeKalb-Peachtree Airport in Chamblee Saturday morning. But not everyone at the event was in support of the candidate.

Handel has the backing of two influential Republicans, former Governor Sonny Perdue and Health and Human Secretary Tom Price.

Early voting ended Friday. Polls will open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. For more information on how to vote, click here.

