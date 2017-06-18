Tropical development expected in Gulf of Mexico

A tropical cyclone is expected to develop in the Gulf of Mexico at some point this week.

We have been watching a broad area of low pressure off the east coast of the Yucatan Peninsula that is expected to become better organized as it moves into the Gulf of Mexico.

As of Sunday afternoon, the system remained unorganized, and a hurricane hunter flight scheduled to investigate the system was canceled. However, conditions are favorable for development as it continues to move into the Gulf, and another hurricane hunter flight is scheduled to investigate the system on Monday, if necessary.

Gulf Coast rain

Heavy rain is expected along the Gulf Coast this week. It's too early to know where the heaviest rain would fall -- as the system has yet to develop -- but if you have vacation plans along the Gulf Coast this week, you should follow updates on this potential system.

Tropical cyclone hasn't developed yet

It's important to remember that this potential tropical cyclone hasn't actually developed yet, which means that any model you may see won't mean much -- the models have shown solutions that cover the entire Gulf of Mexico. As of now, the models are trying to forecast something that doesn't exist. Once there's a well-defined center of low-level circulation, and hurricane hunters collect data on the storm, the models and resulting forecast for this potential system will become more detailed.

What about Atlanta?

It's too early to know exactly how this potential cyclone would impact Atlanta, but regardless of tropical development, an abundance of moisture will keep a chance of rain in the forecast for metro Atlanta each day this week.

Winward Islands system

In addition to the system moving into the Gulf of Mexico, there's also another developing tropical system moving toward the Windward Islands and the Caribbean. In fact, the National Hurricane Center is already issuing advisories for this system even though it hasn't developed yet -- this being done using a new term called "Potential Tropical Cyclone."

This system is expected to become a tropical storm but eventually weaken in the Caribbean.

Above-average season forecast

An above average tropical season is expected this year with 11-17 named storms, while the average each year is usually 12. Tropical storm Arlene already developed prior to the official start of the season on June 1.

If this system develops into a tropical storm, it would be called Bret.

