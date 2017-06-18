Advisories issued for Potential Tropical Cyclone Two

A tropical storm warning has been issued ahead of "Potential Tropical Cyclone Two" as it moves west toward the Windward Islands.

The system isn't actually a tropical cyclone yet, but alerts are being issued to make sure people in that area know that tropical storm conditions are expected.



What is a Potential Tropical Cyclone?

Starting this season, the National Hurricane Center will issue alerts and forecast maps for potential tropical cyclones that are expected to produce tropical storm or hurricane winds on land, even if the cyclone hasn't actually developed.

This is important because instead of waiting for the system to officially be classified as a tropical cyclone, the National Hurricane Center can issue alerts even without an official storm if they feel tropical storm or hurricane winds will impact land sooner than the system is classified.

Where's it headed?

Potential Tropical Cyclone Two is expected to move into the Caribbean and weaken. However, we're also watching another developing tropical system that is expected to bring heavy rain to the Gulf Coast.

