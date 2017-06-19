Woman rescued from DeKalb County apartment fire

As many as 18 units were damaged following a fire at a DeKalb County apartment complex early Monday morning.

The fire started around 1 a.m. at the Oak Tree Villa apartments on the 800 block of White Pine Drive in Decatur.

One woman had to be rescued from her apartment because the smoke was too thick for her to make it out on her own. She was treated at the scene by medical personnel.

In all, 18 units were damaged and at least 35 people have been displaced.

It is unclear what caused the fire.

