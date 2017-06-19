One day away: Crunch time in District 6

We're just a day away from elections in Georgia's sixth congressional district as Republican candidate Karen Handel will square off against Democrat Jon Ossoff in the race to fill Tom Price's vacated seat.

This is the most expensive congressional race in U.S. history and with just hours left until the election, Ossoff and Handel are working around the clock to appeal to voters in the final moments. Over the weekend the candidates made their last push in hopes of bringing voters out to the polls.

Civil rights icon, Representative John Lewis, was on the campaign trail with Ossoff in Marietta. They attended the NAACP's Juneteenth Celebration. Handel was joined by some high-ranking Republicans including former Governor Sonny Purdue and Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price at a rally at the DeKalb-Peachtree Airport in Chamblee Saturday morning.

Handel had previously accused Ossoff of not wanting national exposure because of his "flimsy resume." Ossoff says he wants to focus on the local community, and also accused Handel of hiding from the media.

Handel also attacked Ossoff for not agreeing to a nationally televised debate on a cable network.

The election is another test for how President Donald Trump and the Republican-run Congress are playing with voters outside Washington. Republicans already have won special House elections this spring in Kansas and Montana.

Voting begins Tuesday morning at 7 a.m. and polls remain open until 7 p.m.

Complete CBS46 District 6 coverage

The winner will replace Republican Tom Price, who's now Trump's health secretary.