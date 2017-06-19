Fight over woman leads to fatal shooting at Cobb County motel

A man is dead after he was shot in the stomach following an altercation over a woman at a Cobb County motel on Sunday.

The shooting happened just before 10 a.m. at the Motel 6 on Delk Road in Marietta.

According to police, Raheem Stingley called the station and told officers that he had shot a man during an argument over a woman. When they arrived on scene, they found Antrell Hicks-Davis shot in the parking lot. Hicks-Davis was taken to Kennestone Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Stingley was taken to the Cobb County Adult Detention Center and charged with felony homicide.

It is unclear when he is expected in court.

