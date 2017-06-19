Two people rescued from residential fire in Hall County

Hall County Fire Services responded to a residential fire on Shawnee Drive early Monday morning.

Personnel arrived around 6 a.m. and found an 1,800 square foot home with heavy black smoke showing from the door.

Crews quickly extinguished the blaze that was confined to one room of the home.

The home had two occupants during the incident, one wheelchair bound, who was removed by an Oakwood Police Officer just prior to the firefighters arrival.

In addition, two dogs were removed from the residence as well, unharmed.

Both occupants were transported to Northeast Georgia Medical Center for evaluation due to smoke inhalation.

The cause is undetermined at this time, however more information will be provided when available.

