Tripp Halstead has medical setback but doing okay

Tripp Halstead, the Jackson County boy who has endured several surgeries after a tree fell on him while he was playing outside his daycare facility has had another medical setback.

According to the Facebook page Tripp Halstead Updates, Tripp was at his eye doctor for a routine appointment when he passed out. After numerous attempts to revive him, he was hooked up to an oxygen machine where he slowly recovered. He was unresponsive for nearly 10 minutes.

He was taken to Children's Hospital of Atlanta where he underwent several tests before he was discharged.

It is believed that eye drops administered to him is what caused him to pass out. He had never been given them.

He is back home and is said to be doing okay.

