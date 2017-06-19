Jon Ossoff, Karen Handel campaign day before 6th district election

Republican Karen Handel and Democrat Jon Ossoff were out campaigning the day before the sixth congressional district runoff race. Both campaigns continue to work tirelessly to win over votes.

Steve Light walks to Cafe Au Lait in Roswell every morning. It's an escape from the crazy world of politics outside.

"When we come home in the evening there's always generally something hanging at the door, which doesn't bother me but it does bother me them coming and banging on the door," he said.

Door knocking is a strategy volunteers of both parties continued to use in the final hours leading up to the election.

"As an intern, the number one thing that I have done has actually been the same work that everyone else here is doing and that is going out knocking on doors and letting people know why I personally am supporting Jon," said Ossoff campaign intern Dustin Sammons.

In Jon Ossoff's Roswell campaign office, volunteers were loading up vans and hitting the streets, working to get votes.

"Most of the people running the office here in Roswell are millennials so it's been very much a campaign where the new generation is stepping up to the plate and stepping in to leadership positions to craft the future that we want to see," Sammons said.

Candidate Karen Handel spent part of her Monday morning shaking hands and meeting voters in Alpharetta. And she had some high-profile help. U.S. House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy dropped by to lend his support.

"Everybody knows about this race," McCarthy said. "Probably very few undecideds left. Karen is very strong coming out of a very difficult primary."

Karen told us she feels optimistic about tomorrow.

"I feel great," she said. "Very, very encouraged by things. The enthusiasm on the ground has been amazing."

Handel said her volunteers knocked on 6 thousand doors on Saturday alone. Both campaigns are now in full swing hours before the big day.

Though many voters are just ready for all of this to be over with.

"I don't even want to turn on the TV or the radio because I don't want to hear the commercials on both sides," Light said. "I'm sick of both sides."

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.