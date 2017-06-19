Petite blonde woman robs Banks County bank - CBS46 News

Petite blonde woman robs Banks County bank

By Chris Price, Digital Content Producer
Police are looking for a blonde female who robbed a bank in Banks County Monday morning.

Banks County deputies received a report of an armed robbery at the Northeast Georgia Bank on 30990 Highway 441. (Officials believe she brandished either a shotgun or long pistol to employees in a concealed bag.)

The suspect was described as being a 5 foot 4 inch white female wearing a black Bandana, white t-shirt and brown shorts.

The woman fled the bank on foot toward a Days Inn. Police have a vehicle of interest, which is a blue-grey Dodge Caravan with a New York license plate on the front bumper.

The Banks County Sheriff's Office has released information to counties located off the I-85 corridor, which includes counties in South Carolina. 

Anyone with information should call the police.

