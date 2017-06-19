Sunny side up

“Think different” was the theme of an advertising campaign created for Apple Computer Corporation in 1997. The ad gave us a look at what “genius” means.



I’m not sure if you can call President Donald Trump a “genius, ” but I will say he certainly fits the category of “think different.”



Take for instance his seemingly crazy idea to cover the proposed wall for the southern border with solar panels and use the electricity generated to help pay for the project.



Apparently, the solar panel southern border wall is an idea that has been pitched by designers and experts for months. A Las Vegas contractor spoke with Nevada media a few weeks ago about the idea and submitted a formal proposal to the federal government.



Perhaps it could bring Democrats concerned about green federal projects on board with some of their Republican counterparts.

A solar panel border wall may be the “big beautiful” structure the president is looking for. It would be darn near impossible to climb over since there would be no place to grab and no holes, the contractor promising “no gap more than three millimeters.”



The cities benefiting from the energy generated from a 2000-mile border wall include San Diego, Tijuana, Mexicali, Tucson, Phoenix, El Paso, Ciudad Juarez, San Antonio and Monterrey.



Such an idea could produce major economic, environmental and security benefits too. Just think of all the high-tech construction and technology jobs that would be created, even for the would-be migrant workers. It would provide an incredible deterrent for criminal cartels, trafficking people, drugs and arms.



Add to all this the reduction in carbon emissions and other environmental benefits of such an innovative southern border wall and it seems this a bipartisan no-brainer.



I leave you with these words, “those people crazy enough to change the world are the ones who actually do.” Steve Jobs.



I’m Joyce Oscar



