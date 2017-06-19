Neighbors to AT&T: Bury my cable - CBS46 News

Neighbors to AT&T: Bury my cable

By Harry Samler, CBS46 Investigative Reporter
Posted by Phil Riley, Investigative Producer
PEACHTREE CORNERS, GA (CBS46) -

Some Peachtree Corners neighbors have had an ongoing issue with their AT&T internet service.

The fiber optic cable that runs to their homes is above ground and frequently gets cut by workers in the area. AT&T does temporary fixes when the cable is cut, but the neighbors want a permanent fix with the cable buried.

After being on the phone for months with AT&T, one neighbor decided he'd Better Call Harry.

    •   