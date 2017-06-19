Next to SunTrust Park, city of Smyrna sees sizable budget surplus

Smyrna city leaders are relishing what they hope is just one of several years of substantial budget growth as they prepare to pass a budget for 2018 that includes a spending plan of $92 million, six percent higher than the year before.

Much of the increase in spending flexibility is likely linked to the addition of Suntrust Park, directly across the street from Smyrna's city limit at Cobb Parkway.

"In the future, we're going to say that (stadium) was the catalyst," said Max Bacon, mayor of Smyrna since 1985. He points to the increasing property values in the city as a reason why revenues have gone up. Many of the properties that have come up in price are located within a couple of miles of Suntrust Park.

"We saw about a six percent increase this year in our tax digest, but I believe next year, it's gonna be even more," said Bacon.

City Council was expected to approve the larger 2018 budget Monday night at their regular meeting.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.